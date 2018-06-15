15 giugno 2018

Le Mans, 15 June 2018 - Ferrari drivers took part in the traditional parade through the centre of Le Mans the day before the 24 Hours. The crews of cars no. 51, 71 and 52 were preceded only by the new 488 Pista ‘Piloti Ferrari’, the car that the guys who brought the constructors' world title to Maranello had unveiled at 12 pm. Group photo. Before the start of the parade, all 24 drivers competing behind the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GTE posed for a group photo together with the new Tailor Made special series. Some of the biggest cheers, of course, were for the three AF Corse crews racing in the GTE-Pro class: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra (car no. 51), Davide Rigon, Sam Bird and Miguel Molina (no. 71) and Antonio Giovinazzi, Pipo Derani and Toni Vilander (no. 52), who threw promotional items and postcards from their classic cars to a public that, as usual, thronged the city streets. Race at 3 pm. After this light and fun moment, the focus returns to the world’s most gruelling race. The 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 will start on Saturday at 3 pm.