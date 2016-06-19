19 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 19 June 2016 - The 24 Hours of Le Mans is now in its later stages. With just four hours to go the battle is still very much alive for both classes in which Ferrari is competing. In the GTE-Pro, car no. 82 Risi Competizione, the only Ferrari 488 still in the race, has lost first position to car no. 68 of Hand-Muller-Bourdais, but is still chasing hard on the tail of the Ford. Matteo Malucelli, author of a double stint, will soon hand over the wheel of the Ferrari to Toni Vilander. GTE-Am. The 458 Italia of Scuderia Corsa remans ahead in the GTE-Am class, with Townsend Bell currently in command of the car also crewed by Jeff Segal and Bill Sweedler. Car no. 83 AF Corse has moved into second, with Rui Aguas, who has now spent four hours in the hot seat, François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard. Car no. 61 Clearwater Racing is in fourth. The car of Formula Racing and the second AF Corse car are in sixth and seventh respectively.