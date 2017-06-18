18 giugno 2017

Le Mans, 18 June 2017 - The 85th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans hit the two-thirds mark after a largely quiet night. GTE-Pro. In the GTE-Pro class, the two Ferrari 488 GTEs of AF Corse are in the leading group. Car no. 51 is particularly competitive in second with James Calado at the wheel. Rigon in no. 71 is fourth. GTE-Am. The Ferraris in the GTE-Am class are still performing very well. Car no. 84 of JMW Motorsport crewed by Will Stevens, Robert Smith and Dries Vanthoor is out in front. No. 55 of Spirit of Race holds second place a lap behind, with Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott and Marco Cioci. Another 488 GTE, no. 62 of Scuderia Corsa, is in third, driven by Cooper MacNeil, Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell.