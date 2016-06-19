19 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 19 June 2016 - The 84th edition of the 24 Hours finished with a win and two podiums for Ferrari in the two GT classes. The victory, for the second consecutive year, came in the GTE-Am and was delivered by the 458 Italia of US team Scuderia Corsa driven by Jeff Segal, Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell. Second place in the same class went to the 458 Italia of AF Corse with François Perrodo, Rui Aguas and Emmanuel Collard who galloped ahead in the championship standings. The other podium came in the GTE-Pro class where the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione, in the capable hands of Giancarlo Fisichella, Toni Vilander and Matteo Malucelli, battled for victory to the last with the Ford GT of Team USA driven by Hand-Muller-Bourdais.