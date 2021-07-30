Difficult Super Pole for Ferrari at Spa-Francorchamps

The fight for Super Pole, which involved the twenty fastest cars in yesterday’s qualifying, saw the two Iron Lynx Ferraris take thirteenth and eighteenth place on the grid.

The session was held on a track declared wet due to a light downpour, with the drivers using slicks. Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon took the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s of Iron Lynx. The reigning champion turned in 2:18.892 on his first attempt, while his second time was cancelled for veering off track at Turn 9. Davide Rigon, who had stopped the clock at 2:19.338 in his first bid for pole, suffered the same fate. These performances put the two Ferrari drivers in thirteenth and eighteenth position for the start of the race on Saturday at 4:30pm.

