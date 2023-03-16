The Ferrari 488 GTEs finish free practice 3 at Sebring

The eve of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the first act of the FIA WEC, opened with the third free practice session, held on Thursday morning in favorable weather conditions and an air temperature slightly above 22°C. In the LMGTE Am class reserved for production-derived cars, the four Ferrari 488 GTEs completed the round in the top-10.

After the Wednesday sessions, the third practice on Thursday morning was a very closely contested session, with the first ten crews enclosed in just five tenths of a second.



The best result for the Prancing Horse cars was that of the No. 57 488 GTE of Kessel Racing in yellow livery, third in the standings thanks to the time of 1'59'093 recorded by the official Ferrari driver Daniel Serra (with a margin of 0'' 054 compared to the No. 98 Northwest AMR team), joined by fellow drivers Takeshi Kimura and Scott Huffaker. In fourth place was the No. 54 488 GTE of AF Corse, in VistaJet silver livery, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon.



Seventh and tenth respectively the No. 21 Ferrari of AF Corse crewed by Stefano Costantini, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw, and that of Richard Mille AF Corse (the gap from the leaders is limited to 0''487) in which Luís Pérez Companc shares the cockpit with Prancing Horse officials Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera.



Qualifying for the LMGTE Am class is scheduled for today afternoon, starting at 18.30, which will establish the starting grid for the 1000 Miles of Sebring, which will start on Friday 17 March at 12 (all times are local).

