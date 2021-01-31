Fourth place for Ferrari in 24 Hours of Daytona

GTLM. The 488 GTE no. 62 of Risi Competizione enjoyed an excellent race, even though the balance of performance meant the Italian car could not compete on equal terms with its rivals, as the race's final hours showed. Despite this, the US team’s quartet did all they could, taking the lead on several occasions and setting the fastest lap time of 1:42.411 on lap 429. There were some tense moments, particularly in the first few hours, but the Ferrari showed outstanding reliability and robustness, pushing for a podium finish down to the line.



GTD. There were also regrets for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 21 of AF Corse, one of the race's big performers and well in contention for the class win before a collision with the Mercedes no. 57 that eventually won the race. After a brilliant first phase, the Italian team's car held the lead for long stretches, with Daniel Serra and Nicklas Nielsen in particular, engaging in some exciting duels with the Mercedes no. 57 of Winward Racing. Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni also shared the wheel, and when the latter had just begun his stint with a little under four hours to go, the Ferrari suffered its contact with the German car. The AF Corse car ended up against the barriers, limping back to the pits with a punctured tyre that damaged the rear diffusor. It lost two laps for the necessary repairs. Despite the drivers' efforts and a few Full Course Yellows allowing it to make up a lap, the Ferrari crossed the line eighth in class. Scuderia Corsa's 488 GT3 Evo 2020 retired less than three hours from the chequered flag. Ryan Briscoe, Ed Jones, Bret Curtis, and Marcos Gomes enjoyed a good outing, considering that the four were competing together for the first time. More experienced at the wheel of a Ferrari than his teammates, the Brazilian Gomes had set the fastest lap of the race in 1:45.724 and made up one of the two laps lost in the first 12 hours before being forced to retire.



Next event. The IMSA series will be back on track at another legendary Florida circuit, Sebring, for the 12 Hours from 17 to 20 March.