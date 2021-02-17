After coming to within a whisker of the title with a resounding comeback in the second half of the 2019 season, Hella Pagid-Racing One and Christian Kohlhaas won the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series, the renamed VLN championship.

With the switch to the 488 GT3, Kohlhaas and his fellow drivers dominated the SP9 Am class, winning three of the five races in a season with fewer races than previously. Kohlhaas triumphed with Nikolaj Rogivue and Stephan Köhler in the first two rounds and with Rogivue and Mike Jäger in the fifth and final round. In the SP9, Pro Octane 126 entrusted its 488 GT3 Evo 2020 to Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig. They claimed a win in the 52nd ADAC Barbarossapreis, which was later annulled due to a tyre irregularity for which the team was not to blame.

