The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Iron Lynx and Rino Mastronardi dominated the Michelin Le Mans Cup season with three victories from seven races and five pole positions. The Italian driver secured a solo win in a round without his usual teammate Giacomo Piccini, twice-consecutive champion of the series along with Sergio Pianezzola. This was Iron Lynx’s first-ever title. They claimed it with the secondhighest score ever recorded in the Le Mans Cup after Kessel’s 138 points in 2018.

The Swiss team was the great rival of the new champions. Michael Broniszewski and David Perel, third in the standings and four times on the podium, were often the only ones to challenge the winners. Kessel Racing’s John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock, fifth in the ranking, finished just off the podium on several occasions. Murod Sultanov and Paolo Ruberti also did well, as did Niccolò Schirò and Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, second at the Paul Ricard and Monza, respectively.

