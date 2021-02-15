The domination of Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet at the wheel of the Visiom 488 GT3 Evo 2020 knows no bounds. The French crew were crowned Ultimate Cup Series champions for the second consecutive year after previous triumphs in the VdV Championship. The trio won three of the four rounds on the GT Endurance calendar, after a second place in the opening round at Dijon.

The Ferrari drivers dominated the UGTFree class with two victories at Magny-Cours, plus a third in the final outing at the Paul Ricard, retaining the title won in 2019. A mention should also go to the victory at Magny-Cours, when the Ferrari crew finished four laps ahead of their nearest rival.