After the memorable season that brought Scuderia Praha the series titles in 2019, in 2020 our cars only put in a single appearance in the 24 Hours Series at the 12 Hours of Monza, the second round of the 24H Series Europe. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the German Wochenspiegel Team Monschau took to the Lombard track. As usual, it was a two-part race, with a first four-hour session on Friday followed by another on Saturday.

The Ferrari crewed by Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and Hendrik Still crossed the line on Friday in eighth overall and sixth in the GT3 class, rising as high as second in the first part of the race. The German team had to cope with continual tyre pressure and balance problems, which prompted an early withdrawal on Saturday.