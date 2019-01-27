10 Hour Update: Ferrari in Strong Position Heading Towards Half-Way

The Ferrari contingent found a rhythm in the 24 Hours at Daytona, especially in GTLM. Several caution periods again interrupted the action early in the period, but things have since settled down and drivers have enjoyed several hours of consecutive green flag running.

GTLM. Risi Competizione and Alessandro Pier Guidi have guided the no. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE into the lead of the highly competitive GTLM category. Risi has cycled through their drivers and built a gap of over 20 seconds to the second place no. 66 Ford before pitting to relieve Pier Guidi in favor of Miguel Molina.

GTD. Disaster struck the no. 51 Sprit of Race 488 GT3 when Paul Dalla Lana had an incident that damaged the front suspension of their Ferrari. Repairs were enacted and the car returned to the circuit, but is now down nearly 30 laps from the leading car int eh category. Scuderia Corsa’s no. 63 has taken the position of the leading Ferrari challenger, currently running in 10th place with Jeff Westphal at the wheel. The Scuderia Corsa team has wisely limited Ferrari Factory driver Toni Vilander’s driving time to a single stint, saving his time for the closing stages of the race. Via Italia Racing has pursued a similar strategy, with Marcos Gomes only recently returning to the cockpit. The car is currently in 19th position, several laps back.