Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020

The new 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is the result of Ferrari’s desire to further refine certain aspects of one of the most successful cars in the marque’s history.

This has been achieved using innovative concepts derived from its track experience and feedback from the teams competing with the 488 GT3.

Aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, ergonomics, safety and reliability were the main focuses of development, all, of course, in compliance with the strict power and aerodynamic efficiency performance limits imposed by FIA regulations.