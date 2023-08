Ferrari at Monterey Car Week



THE GRAND RETURN TO PEBBLE BEACH



Ferrari returns to Monterey Car Week in extraordinary fashion. Casa Ferrari, our coastal location along the first fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links®, is once again our home during this highly anticipated multiday automotive gathering.



The celebrations kick off with a long-standing Ferrari tradition: a rally down the California coast toward the Monterey Peninsula. The drivers then take to the track at WeatherTech® Raceway Laguna Seca to face the famed Corkscrew turn. This leads to the events at Casa Ferrari, where there will be an impressive display of Ferrari Monza SP1s and SP2s, Ferrari Classiche models and a showcase of the current range. Filled with moments to remember, the Ferrari experience at Monterey Car Week is an occasion unlike any other.