The Ferrari Club Mexico (FCM), is the only Club in Mexico that enjoys the official recognition by the Ferrari spa, factory in Maranello.
One of the objectives of the Club is to create and promote exclusive non-profit making activities in order to enhance the Ferrari Brand. The Club, not only wants to promote the development of Mexican motorsports but also aims towards the creation of friendly relationships between its Ferrari enthusiast members.
The above is done by organizing motorsports, cultural events, test drives and altruist events with a very strong racetrack connection in Mexico and abroad.
Our members have something in common: they all share a real passion for Ferrari.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club Mexico
Foundation: 2004
Number of members: 40
Address: José Torres Torrija, 363 Cto. Médicos, Satélite, 53100 Edo
Phone: + 52 55620670
E-mail: homero@pridabravo.com, clubferrari@manojo.net
President: Homero Prida B.
Vice President: Arturo Juárez
Secretary: Antonio Solorio
Treasurer: Sergio García
Consuelor: Israel Marines