Establishment
March, 2013
Purpose
1. To share and keep highest value of the culture of Ferrari.
2. To lead the contribution to public welfare by Ferrari owners.
3. To promote close friendship between Ferrari owners.
4. To build knowledge of Ferrari cars and get the best help in maintenance of the vehicle.
5. To understand and enhance Ferrari, the cars of Ferrari and the culture of Ferrari.
Duty and Responsibility
As an owner of Ferrari, we must
1. Maintain the integrity.
2. Lead the contribution to public welfare.
3. Obey traffic regulations and show exemplary driving habit.
4. Keep the car in its best condition.
5. Be an ethical and respectable club member.
6. Not perform any shameful acts (lending & borrowing of money, dispute, crime).
7. Try to spread the culture of Ferrari and keep elegant & humble attitudes.
8. Respect official importing company, official salesperson, official service center and maintain good relationship.
9. Report any illegal use of Ferrari logo and trademarks to Owner’s club member and official importing company.
10. Actively participate to all Ferrari events
FOC name: Ferrari Owners' Club Korea
Foundation: March, 2013
Number of members: 30
Address: 456 Dosan-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
Website: www.ferrariownersclubkorea.com
E-mail: Jays1004@venica.com
Chairman: Jae Sung Park
Vice Chairman: Kim Ho Sun
Managing Director: Hyun Dong Won
Finance Director: Jo Minjun
Membership Director: Shin Young Min
Sports driving Director: Yoon Sungwon
Media Director: Yeo Goo Jong
Cooperation Director: Yang Jun Hyuk