MyFerrari Connect is a range of advanced connected services currently available on european market, United States and Canada. MyFerrari Connect means you will always be able to check your car’s state of health from your mobile devices. The system also allows you to share your adventures in your Ferrari with friends and family very simply and securely.
1Car information
SMART, EASY, COMPLETE
MyFerrari Connect lets you check all your car’s key information at any time. This data will also be shared with your dealer so that they can schedule any necessary work and plan your car’s maintenance as simply and rapidly as possible.
CONNECTING IS SIMPLE
Accessing the MyFerrari Connect services is child’s play: just go the MyGarage section on the MyFerrari App which contains all of the information about your car. If you can’t see the information or want to check that your model is set up for MyFerrari Connect services, just contact your dealer.
A VIRTUAL GARAGE – ALWAYS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
In the MyGarage section, you will also find alerts about any potential issues, the status of your Ferrari’s Manettino, lights, sensors and fluid levels as well as the engine, braking system and high voltage battery (if your car is a hybrid plug-in). You can also keep on eye on your car’s odometer and its last known position, which will be the last place your car’s engine was turned off.
SMART CHARGER
The brand-new wi-fi-enabled Ferrari Smart Charger that now comes as standard on certain select models automatically keeps the low voltage battery charge status at an optimal level and will alert you to any issues very rapidly through the FerrariApp. Simply contact your dealer to find out if the Ferrari Smart Charger is available for your car.
2Sharing on social media
SHARE YOUR ADVENTURE!
MyFerrariConnect also allows you to track the parameters of your various trips and share them together with your photos, videos and thoughts on your social media of choice.
MYDRIVE STATISTICS
This innovative functionality provides data on your most recent trips and the routes you have favourited. Most notable of this information is the total mileage of the most recent driving session, the start and end time of the journey, and the mileage done.
MAXIMUM DETAIL, MINIMUM FUSS
MyDrive Statistics lets you see the G force graphic, the highest speed your car has done, and Manettino and eManettino usage data for every trip, in addition to allowing you to label the trips with personalised tags to divide them into subcategories, delete and bring together your saved trips.
FERRARI STORIES
The Ferrari Stories sharing editor makes it incredibly simple and easy to post information about your trips on social media. You can choose the format and type of content you want to share with your friends and follower groups, and also access an exclusive Ferrari gallery to give your posts an extra edge.
3Privacy
YOUR PRIVACY AND SECURITY – OUR PRIORITY
As it is a read-only system, MyFerrari Connect limits interactions between your car and external tech systems which boosts its security and intrusion prevention. You can also choose to stop sharing your GPS position at any time which gives you an extra level of privacy protection.
A READ-ONLY SOLUTION
The physical and virtual safety and security of its clients is Ferrari’s first priority. Unlike other solutions on the market, Ferrari has developed a read-only system to limit interactions between your car and third-party tech systems, which thus further boosts its intrusion prevention capabilities.
PRIVACY MODE
Privacy Mode can be activated or deactivated manually through the MyFerrari App and also allows you to deactivate the GPS functionality. When Privacy Mode is selected, your car’s position can no longer be tracked nor will you be able to use MyFerrari Connect services that require your GPS position to work.
4Download
DOWNLOAD THE MYFERRARI APP AND START USING MYFERRARI CONNECT SERVICES
The MyFerrari Connect services provide you with information about your car’s status wherever you are, thanks to a series of saved parameters that track the state of your Ferrari’s condition. These are read by the onboard network and sent to your MyFerrari App and to your dealer of choice. Your car’s GPS position is only visible to you and this information will allow you to retrace your routes and share them with your communities. You will also be able to find where your car is parked on your device. If you don’t want to receive and save your GPS position, you can deactivate the transfer of said data at any time by selecting Privacy mode in the MyFerrari Connect Settings menu in the MyFerrari App. The read-only data transfer system activates only when the engine is turned on with the exception of plug-in hybrid models in which battery data is updated even when the engine is off.
Are the MyFerrari Connect services available for my Ferrari?
They are not currently available on all markets. The MyFerrari Connect services will be launched first in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada on the model year 2023 296 GTB, 296 GTS, SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, Purosangue, Roma Spider and SF90 XX. The list of compatible models is constantly being updated so please contact your dealer for further information.
How much do the MyFerrari Connect services cost?
They are included in the purchase price of new models equipped with them. If you would like a Ferrari Genuine retrofit kit, please contact your dealer for a price.
Can I use MyFerrari Connect for other Ferraris?
Yes, if the MyFerrari Connect Hardware Readiness system is listed on the car spec. Alternatively you can purchase a Ferrari Genuine retrofit kit for compatible models. In any case, we would advise you to contact your dealer of choice for further information.
If I sell/buy a pre-owned Ferrari, will I be able to get MyFerrari Connect services?
If you sell a Ferrari with activated MyFerrari Connect services, then you must inform Ferrari of the sale and also cancel ownership of the car through the MyFerrari App. You must also inform the new owner that MyFerrari Connect services can be activated on the car by contacting their dealer. If you purchase a pre-owned MyFerrari Connect-compatible Ferrari, just download the MyFerrari App and contact your dealer who can update the system and allow you to use the still active MyFerrari Connect using your MyFerrari App.
When can I see the MyDrive Statistics saved during a trip?
You can access the MyFerrari Connect services at any time. Nonetheless, you will only be able to see the details of your last trip in the MyDrive Statistics section at the end of the trip because the car sends the data to the MyFerrari App a few minutes after it is turned off. An internet connection is required to send the data: as a result, this functionality may not be available if you don’t have a connection, such as when you are below road level (in an underground garage, for example). In the latter instance, the trip data will be sent and appear on the app once the car reconnects to the internet.
ACTIVATING AND DEACTIVATING THE SERVICES
How do I activate the MyFerrari Connect services?
If the car has the MyFerrari Connect Hardware Readiness system, you can activate it in the MyGarage section of the MyFerrari App, by clicking on your car’s page and going into the MyFerrari Connect Settings menu.
I have a Ferrari with the MyFerrari Connect Hardware Readiness system but I don’t think the services are activated. What should I do?
Download the MyFerrari App and check that your car is included in your garage. If you can’t see any information about your car’s range and battery status, then the services are not live. To activate them, click on your car’s page and go into the MyFerrari Connect Settings menu. If you can’t access the MyFerrari App, can’t see your car or need further assistance, please contact your dealer.
How long will the MyFerrari Connect services stay active?
If the car has the MyFerrari Connect Hardware Readiness system, the services will expire at the end of your car’s contractual warranty. If the car has a Ferrari Genuine retrofit kit, they will be available for a minimum of 12 months from the installation date.
What happens when the MyFerrari Connect services expire?
You will receive an alert on the MyFerrari App and a link to renew the services.
How do I deactivate the MyFerrari Connect services?
If you want to temporarily deactivate the location-based MyFerrari Connect services, simply select Privacy Mode. If, however, you want to deactivate all MyFerrari Connect services, you can do so in your car’s page in the MyFerrari Connect Settings menu in the MyFerrari App. If you need support with this, please contact your dealer. When the MyFerrari Connect services are deactivated, your dealer will no longer receive data on your car’s status.
What do I have to do if I sell my Ferrari?
Remove your car from the MyFerrari App by going to the MyGarage section and selecting Terminate Ownership. Don’t forget to tell both your dealer that you have sold your car and the new owner that your car is equipped with MyFerrari Connect as its services will still be available until the end of the contractual warranty. If you need support with this, please contact your dealer.
PRIVACY AND DATA SECURITY
How does Privacy Mode work?
You can find Privacy Mode in the MyFerrari App by clicking on the last saved parking location on the main Health Check screen. You can activate or deactivate it independently. When Privacy Mode is selected, it deactivates the GPS functionality and so you won’t be able to find your car’s location or use the MyFerrari Connect services that require GPS positioning to work. Please note also that only you can see this information in the MyFerrari App.
What data will be sent from my car when I use the MyFerrari Connect services?
We collect information on a series of parameters from the onboard CPUs and this gives us a better understanding of the use profile for your Ferrari. The parameters include, for example, chassis number, mileage, speed, information on battery use and management, battery charging timelines, electrical wiring functioning, information on the software version, infotainment system data, history of work done on the car, model, year, scheduled maintenance calendar, fuel level, tyre pressure, emissions and energy consumption data. All this information may be used to improve our cars and the development of future models. We also only share the parameters required for maintenance and assistance for your Ferrari, in real time, with your dealer, in order to improve our service.
Will my Ferrari’s GPS position be recorded as part of the MyFerrari Connect services?
Yes, if the MyFerrari Connect services have been activated, this information will be used to provide car location and MyDrive Statistics functionality. However, we will never pass your data to third parties aside from MyFerrari Connect service providers and your own dealer. The only exception to this would be if we receive a request from public authorities or if we have to comply with legal requirements. Alternatively, you can deactivate transfer of your car’s location data at any time by selecting Privacy mode in the MyFerrari Connect Settings menu in the MyFerrari App. If you do so, however, you won’t be able to use services that require GPS data to function.
Can I decide which data will be collected by the MyFerrari Connect services?
There are predefined settings for all of the data collected. The only information that you can decide not to send to Ferrari and still keep the remaining services active, is the car’s GPS position.
Will my personal data ever be sold or passed to third parties either in aggregate form or otherwise?
We will never pass on your data to third partners aside from providers of the MyFerrari Connect services and your own dealer of choice. The only exception to this would be requests from public authorities or to comply with legal requirements. Ferrari has made the specific choice as a company to never pass on, sell or transfer any of your personal data to third parties for marketing purposes. However, we can use the data we collect to improve our product and develop future new models.
Will anyone else that drives my Ferrari be able to use MyFerrari Connect?
The MyFerrari Connect services are linked to just one MyFerrari App account, which is protected by access credentials sent to the owner of the car. The MyFerrari App and access credentials can, obviously, be used on several different devices in compliance with the MyFerrari App Conditions of Use and “Vehicle & Services” Privacy Policy. Once again, we would advise you to contact your dealer for further information.
Is it possible to have more than one account?
No. The MyFerrari Connect services are linked to a single account. However, through that single account you will be able to see several different connected cars in your MyFerrari App MyGarage. Each car can be set up with MyFerrari Connect as the services are linked to the vehicle identification number (VIN) and the owner.