Ferrari Daytona SP3

Ferrari Daytona SP3 

A SPORTS PROTOTYPE SOUL

At the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, Ferrari took the top three places in the first round of the International World Sports Car Championship. The 330 P3/4, 330 P4 and 412 P that famously shot past the checkered flag side by side perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the sports prototypes of the 1960s, a decade now considered the golden era of closed wheel racing. The Ferrari Daytona SP3, the second car to join the limited edition Icona series, pays homage to the mid-rear-engined Ferrari V12 sports prototypes that earned the marque its unparalleled motor sport status.
  • V12 – 65°
    Type
  • 6496cc
    Total displacement
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is based on one of the most spectacular feats in Ferrari sporting history, when it famously took the top three places at the 24 Hours of Daytona on 6 February 1967.
