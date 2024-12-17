MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY, SERVICE CONTRACTS, AND OFFICIAL FERRARI MAINTENANCE

The scheduled routine maintenance plan offered for the first 7 years of life of all Ferrari cars is called Genuine Maintenance. It covers regular scheduled maintenance, original spare parts, and checks carried out meticulously by professional technicians trained at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello. The maintenance history is updated in the Ferrari database after every service, with the option of obtaining a printed copy of the digital record. The service is available for the entire Ferrari range, including new cars and pre-owned Ferraris purchased at an Official Dealer.

The program offers two maintenance options that can be adapted to different driving requirements: (i) every 12,500 miles or (ii) once a year without mileage restrictions. This flexibility allows the service to be personalized for both occasional and regular Ferrari drivers. Maintaining a complete and up-to-date maintenance history maximizes the value of the car.

This service is available in all markets worldwide and from all dealerships in the Official Dealership Network. (Note: these conditions may not apply to limited-edition or one-off models.)