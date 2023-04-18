Ferrari Purosangue and the Ferrari Styling Centre triumph at the Car Design Award 2023

The Ferrari Purosangue has won the Production Car category of the prestigious Car Design Award, which was launched in 1984 by the Italian magazine, Auto&Design. The prize-giving ceremony took place yesterday at the ADI Design Museum as part of Milan Design Week.



The Car Design Award is presented to projects that have made a significant contribution to the evolution of car design. The winners are selected by a jury of 11 expert journalists from leading international motoring publications, including Auto&Design itself. Citing its reason for awarding the Ferrari Purosangue the top plaudit in the Production Car category, the jury declared: “Extraordinary proportions that make the car look more compact than it actually is. Its accessibility and occupant space and comfort are category-topping, thanks to an elaborate and aesthetically captivating door-opening system. Unmistakably a Ferrari, it stands out from all of the other high-end cars of similar dimensions”.

The Ferrari Styling Centre team, headed by Flavio Manzoni, also won the Brand Design Language category at the 2023 edition of the Car Design Award. This particular plaudit highlights the work of the team of designers that has delivered the best consistency and transversality in their brand’s formal language across its entire product range.

Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, commented: “The international significance of the award presented today to the Ferrari Styling Centre will encourage us to continue our ceaseless search for the kind of new creative stimulation that fuels the passion of every member of the team”.





FERRARI PUROSANGUE

The Ferrari Purosangue has created a completely new segment that has allowed Maranello to open up unprecedented new scenarios. Thanks to its modern architecture, it is a versatile car that effortlessly marries unparalleled comfort with the driving thrills that are a signature of all Ferraris. The ‘Purosangue’ (Thoroughbred) moniker perfectly encapsulates the car’s architecture: its sleek, athletic exterior is a radical departure from the styling of other four-door, four-seater cars on the market, and pairs seamlessly with a luxurious cabin offering superb occupant space and comfort. The Purosangue is not just an exceptionally fast, nimble car – it is also the first Ferrari four-seater with the volumes to guarantee all occupants an exceptionally comfortable on-board experience.