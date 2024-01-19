Ferrari 296 GTB wins Road & Track 2024 Performance Car of the Year Award

Road & Track today announced the Ferrari 296 GTB has won the title “Over $100,000 2024 Performance Car of the Year.”

The publication’s editors sensed the car’s fun-to-drive character.

The mid-rear-engined V6 plug-in hybrid berlinetta unleashes up to 830 cv.





Road & Track has named the Ferrari 296 GTB “Over $100,000 2024 Performance Car of the Year.” The prestigious title, awarded by America’s longest-running car magazine, adds to the numerous accolades the 296 GTB has received since its launch — high honors which include “Hybrid Supercar of the Year” from GQ (UK); TopGear.com “Supercar of the Year”; and the Car Design Award for “Best Production Car.”

Over four days of rigorous testing in Northern California, the two-seat mid-rear-engined V6 berlinetta plug-in hybrid impressed Road & Track editors with its power and distinctive agility, especially with regard to the car’s engagement with driver thrills and experience. The assessment challenged each of the competitors to a series of lapping sessions at the two-mile Thunderhill West raceway, as well as extensive evaluation on the winding roads of Napa Valley.

The 296 GTB, an evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater sports berlinetta concept, represents a revolution for the Maranello-based company as it introduces the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv. The car thus defines the idea of driving fun to provide pure excitement not only when pursuing maximum performance but also in everyday driving.

The “2024 Performance Car of the Year” feature will appear in the February/ March issue of Road & Track, on newsstands on January 24 and online at roadandtrack.com.