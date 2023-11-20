Ferrari logo
Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi: An unparalleled celebration of pure passion and performance

Maranello 20 novembre 2023

The fourth edition of the highly anticipated Ferrari flagship event, Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi, will be taking place from 24th – 26th November, 2023, at the iconic Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Coinciding with the on-track excitement of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 GP weekend, Ferraristi are welcomed to celebrate the history, elegance, and craftsmanship of Ferrari through an immersive experience, complete with exclusive unveilings, thrilling entertainment, and sophisticated hospitality.

Bringing a taste of Maranello to the Middle East, the unforgettable event will unite the dedicated Ferrari community through a special celebration of the Prancing Horse’s heritage and history, alongside an impressive line-up of some of the latest models, on display for the very first time in the region.

Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi honours a shared love and passion for performance, excellence, and the design that Ferrari is known for, promising a uniquely intimate and personalised experience that will leave a memorable mark on your Ferrari Journey.