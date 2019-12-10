Ferrari
    The Ferrari Superamerica combines stunning Ferrari 12-cylinder berlinetta performance with a highly original, innovative take on the ever-versatile convertible.

    Ferrari Superamerica

    The Ferrari Superamerica combines stunning Ferrari 12-cylinder berlinetta performance with a highly original, innovative take on the ever-versatile convertible. The Superamerica is also the very first production car to adopt an innovative rotating roof incorporating electrochromic technology developed exclusively for large glass surfaces, which transforms it from a coupé to a convertible in just a few seconds.The result is a car that combines all of the prestige and allure of a drop-top with the functional advantages of a coupé. 

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 5748.36 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 397 v
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7250 RPM
    • 320 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 65° V12
    • Bore/stroke89 x 77mm
    • Unitary displacement479.03cc
    • Total displacement5748.36cc
    • Compression ratio11.2 : 1
    • Maximum power397 kW (540 hp) at 7250 rpm
    • Power per litre94hp/l
    • Maximum torque588 Nm (60 kgm) at 5250 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic ME7 injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic ME7 electronic static, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers with adaptive damping, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers with adaptive damping, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionmanual or electro-hydraulic F1 6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 105litres
    • Front tyres255/35 ZR 19
    • Rear tyres305/30 ZR 19
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4550mm
    • Width1935mm
    • Height1277mm
    • Wheelbase2500mm
    • Front track1632mm
    • Rear track1586mm
    • Weight1790 kg (kerb)
    Performance
    • Top speed320km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h4.25 sec 4.20 sec F1 gearbox
    • 0-400 m12.30 sec 12.25 sec F1 gearbox
    • 0-1000 m22.00 sec 21.90 sec F1 gearbox
    Consumption and emission
    • Urban test cycle ECE34,5 l/100km
    • Extra urban test cycle EUDC14,3 l/100km
    • Consumption ECE+EUDC21,8 l/100km
    • CO2 emissions combined499 g/km
