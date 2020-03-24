Born in Miami, Florida, USA on 18 July 2001, Enzo Fittipaldi began racing at the age of four.

Over the past few years, he won three championships, taking 34 wins and 21 pole positions, including those at the US Grand National and Rotax Panam. In 2015, he came third in the Rokcup USA championship and in 2016, he raced in seven rounds of the Ginetta G40 Junior series. In October 2016, Enzo joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, after a test at the Fiorano Circuit. In 2017, he raced in the Italian and German F4 Championships with Prema, finishing second in the rookie category. In 2018 he won the Italian championship with seven wins (two at Adria, three at Misano, two at Mugello) and was third in the German series with a win at Spielberg. In 2019, he raced in Formula Regional with the Prema team, finishing second in the championship with two wins: Race 2 at Paul Ricard and Race 3 at Imola. For 2020, he moves up to the FIA Formula 4 series with the HWA Racelap team.