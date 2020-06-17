Ferrari
The Ferrari Roma represents the pinnacle of performance in this category, thanks to its turbocharged V8 from the family of engines that has won the overall International Engine of the Year award four years running. In this version, the engine reaches 620 cv at 7500 rpm and is coupled with the new 8-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.

Visit the Ferrari Online Configurator to explore and experiment with the many options available with the Ferrari Roma. Create perfectly rendered images based on the options you select, and refine your choices as you build your dream Ferrari Roma. Once you are satisfied with your configuration you can save it to your MyFerrari account and generate the QR code so you can share your creation with your dealer. For those looking for the ultimate expression in personalisation, the Atelier Ferrari is a truly exclusive, sophisticated space where you can create your very own bespoke car with the assistance of a team of experts. Atelier appointments can now be held remotely, contact your dealer to arrange your V-Appointment.

To always get in touch with the Ferrari universe, get the exclusive MyFerrari App from the iOS App Store and Google Play

We believe our clients deserve the very finest standards of customer service. For this reason, Ferrari Financial Services’ Premium Ownership Programme offers potential private and corporate owners an original and highly favourable way of purchasing their cars. For further information please contact your dealer and ask for a bespoke quotation.

