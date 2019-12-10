Ferrari
    This model could best be described as an open-top version of the Dino 166 P with a bigger engine. This one-off barchetta was specifically designed for hillclimbs in the European Mountain Championship. In fact, its power and light weight gave Ludovico Scarfiotti four wins and allowed him to take the title. The 206 S presented a year later was derived directly from the Dino 206 SP.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke86 x 57mm
    • Unitary displacement331.10cc
    • Total displacement1986.60cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power160 kW (218 hp) at 9000 rpm
    • Power per litre110hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCN/2 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin plugs, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 13
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 13
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta, spider
    • Length3820mm
    • Width1570mm
    • Height800 mm (spider)
    • Wheelbase2280mm
    • Front track1392mm
    • Rear track1414mm
    • Weight532 kg (dry, spider)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

