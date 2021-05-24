Ferrari S.p.A. (P.IVA 00159560366), with offices in via Emilia Est 1163, 41122 Modena, represented by its pro-tempore legal representative, promoter of the contest named “Ferrari Esports Series 2021” (following “Promoter”), owner of the websites ferrariesportsseries.gg, and also proprietor of the trademarks “Ferrari”, “Scuderia Ferrari” and others and owner of Ferrari Driver Academy Esports Team.
For any additional information it is possible to contact: support@ferrariesportsseries.gg
The contest will take two different forms:
This Competition and this Regulation will be promoted and will begin only once the communication has been made to the Ministry of Economic Development within the terms prescribed by law, and once the time period foreseen by the legislation has elapsed.
General rules:
In order to take part in the Contest, you need to have your domicile in the European geographic area, that includes the following states: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, North Macedonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Island, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary. These subjects (hereinafter also “Recipients”) must fill in the appropriate form (respectively for the prize draw and skill contest) that will be available at the website: ferrariesportsseries.gg.
The Recipients will have to enter the data that are necessary to identify them required by the appropriate form, they will have to read the information on the processing of personal data, to accept this Regulation and to follow all the other instructions that the Promoter will provide through the form or via e-mail. By doing so, the Recipients will become participants in the Competition (hereinafter also referred to as “Participants”).
The participation is not allowed to: minors under the age of 16, minors between the age of 16 and 18 without the prior consent of their legal guardians, employees of the Promoter, of the Delegated Subjects, its consultants and all those who have contributed to the realization of the Contest “Ferrari Esports Series”.
In the event that the same subject has participated in the Competition through different e-mail addresses or fictitious names, it will be excluded from the Competition and no prize will be awarded to it, in accordance with the provisions of these Regulations.
The Promoter reserves the right to verify at any time the possession of the requirements to participate in this Competition and to exclude the subjects who do not have it; the Promoter reserves the right to verify at any time the data (also by requiring producing a valid identification document), included the prize awards phase.
the participation can all the subjects of age and that will be over 16 at the moment of the enrolment. The subjects between the age of 16 and 18 will be allowed to take part in the Contest only with the prior consent of their legal guardians.
the participation can all the subjects of age and that will be over 18 at the moment of the enrolment if:
1. they were not disqualified or banned from previous contests that were organized or managed by the Promoter;
2. they are equipped with adequate hardware and software devices:
2.a) SOFTWARE:
2.b) HARDWARE:
Considering the mechanics, as described in the following articles 9) and 11), these are the prizes offered:
All the prize values above are listed VAT excluded.
The total value of the prizes thus identified is equal to the indicative amount of € 3.058,98 (three thousand and fifty-eight / 98 euro); each prize is not exchangeable and cannot be converted into money or into different goods or services even if lesser valuable.
All those who will register between 16th April 2021 and 9th December 2021, will have the opportunity to participate in the Prize Draw, with the mechanics indicated below. Participation in the competition is optional and free, except for the costs of access to the internet.
The mechanics of the Prize Draw are as follows:
Those who register for the Contest from April 16, 2021 to May 16, 2021 will have the opportunity to participate in skill tests according to the following mechanics. Participation in the Contest is optional and free of charge with the exception of the costs necessary for Internet access and hardware and software equipment required to participate which will be paid by each Participant.
The mechanics of the Skill Contest are as follows:
The qualification phase (or "hot lap" session) will take place in the following ways:
The best twenty-four Participants of the qualifying session will have access to the Race Phase, that will take place in the following ways:
During the Competition, the Participants will have to recognize and respect the authority of the Promoter and of any eventual person in charge and comply with their decisions and indications. At each stage of the Competition, the Promoter has the right to exclude the Participants in the event of:
The Software will extract the winners’ data among all the Participants’ data. The participants that were already awarded in previous draws will be excluded.
With regard to the Software, it was issued a specific report attesting that:
- the functioning of the software and the collection and re-processing of data through it are carried out in accordance with the provisions and criteria provided for in the Regulation;
- the data thus collected through software cannot be tampered with or altered by third parties, therefore the public faith and equal treatment of the Participants is guaranteed.
We reserve the right to attach the above expert report to the documentation send to the Ministry of Economic Development.
The Software will collect the data of the Participants, keep the lap times, assign points and positions in the ranking, in accordance with the provisions of this Regulation.
The software is created by KUNOS Simulations S.r.l. - VAT 12417031007 - Via degli Olmetti 39 / B - 00060 - Formello (RM).
With regard to the Software, it was issued a specific report attesting that:
1) the functioning of the software and the collection and re-processing of data through it are carried out in accordance with the provisions and criteria provided for in the Regulation;
2) the data thus collected through software cannot be tampered with or altered by third parties, therefore the public faith and equal treatment of the Participants is guaranteed.
We reserve the right to attach the above expert report to the documentation send to the Ministry of Economic Development.
Participate to the contest is completely free.
It is reiterated that, in the event they obtained a prize, the Participant cannot under any circumstances obtain a refund, nor the replacement of the prize with a prize of equal or different value.
In any case, the normal costs of connection, Internet, as well as the hardware and software equipment necessary to participate, will be borne by each Participant.
The prizes will be sent to the shipping address communicated by the Participant while signing up to the Contest or to the different shipping address that will be communicated in the following phases of the Contest.
Considering that the communications relating to the Regulation will take place via e-mail, the Participant is required to check the correct functioning of the e-mail address provided during registration.
The Promoter and / or the Delegated subject do not assume any responsibility in case of malfunction of the Participant’s e-mail box, as well as if, by way of example but not limited to:
1) the e-mail box is full;
2) the email indicated by the Participant during registration is incorrect or incomplete;
3) there was no response from the host connected to the winner’s email address used after sending the win notification email;
4) the e-mail is disabled and / or unreachable at any time during the Competition period (for example: e-mail box inactive during registration, deactivated or expired in the phase following registration and / o when awarding the prize, etc.);
5) the e-mail address indicated during registration is included in a blacklist;
6) the e-mail address of the Promoter and its e-mails are entered in the Participant's spam box. In this sense, the same is recommended to consult the aforementioned section of the e-mail box communicated during registration.
Please note that in the event of non-compliance with the charges and deadlines when registering for the Competition, as well as in the context of the award procedure, the Participant will be excluded and will lose the right to receive the prize, which will be reassigned to the reserves previously identified by the Promoter.
The competition will be advertised through:
- publication on website: ferrariesportsseries.gg;
- online advertising and digital marketing campaign on websites;
- direct marketing activities;
- radio and television advertising messages;
- social networks.
The advertisements will comply to this Regulation.
The unsolicited and / or unassigned prizes will be donated to charity to the NPO ONLUS AMACI - ASSOCIAZIONE GENITORI E AMICI CHIRURGIA PEDIATRICA GOZZADINI, P.IVA 92025280378, with registered office in Via Giuseppe Massarenti n. 11 - 40138 Bologna (BO).
Any prizes awarded will have the characteristics referred to in the description above, or - if considering the needs of the NPO should it become necessary - prizes of the same value will be donated.
In the event that the aforementioned NPO does not accept the unsolicited or unallocated prizes, the Promoter will identify another NPO to which the prizes will be donated, also taking into account the nature of the prizes and the purposes specifically pursued by the organization.
Personal data will be processed by the Promoter and the Delegated Subject in compliance with Legislative Decree 196/03 and European Regulation 2016/679 (“GDPR”) and in accordance with the information provided to the Participants.
The data controller is the Promoter.
Personal data will be processed exclusively for this purpose by the appointed subjects, competent for carrying out the activities necessary for the correct management of the Competition.
In case of failure to indicate personal data, whose conferment is mandatory for the correct participation of the data subjects to the Competition, according to the provisions of the Regulation, it will not be possible to participate.
The processing of personal data may be carried out with and without the aid of electronic tools.
The subjects to whom the personal data refer have the right at any time to obtain confirmation from the Data Controller of the existence of the data and to know the content and origin, verify its accuracy or request its integration, updating, rectification, cancellation, transformation into anonymous form or blocking of processed in violation of the law, and to oppose, for legitimate reasons, to their treatment.
Winners’ data will be published on the Site and will be broadcasted on a podcast, through the Site and/or the Promoter’s social networks, also by appointed subjects, without any notice and / or without the payment of any compensation.
The Personal Data of the Participants may be used to send information to the Participants and / or advertising material in relation to the Competition and its conduct, including the award and delivery phase of the prizes.
In the event of an explicit and optional expression of consent, the data may, even after the Competition has taken place, be processed by the Promoter for marketing and / or commercial promotion purposes, to send newsletters via e-mail and to send printed or digital advertising material and / or periodic newsletters, in relation to the products or services offered by the Promoter.
For the same purposes, the Promoter will be allowed to give the data to third parties.
All the information related to the data processed through the Site are accessible at: https://www.ferrari.com/it-IT/privacy-policy
The Participant who, according to the unquestionable judgment of the Promoter or by the appointed third subjects, has participated to the Competition fraudulently or in violation of the rules and the Regulation, will not be able to receive the prize won in this way.
The Promoter, also through third parties, has the right to proceed, in the terms deemed most appropriate and in compliance with current legislation, to inhibit or limit actions aimed at making abusive access to its IT systems, to circumvent the system and / or the software or in any case to make fraudulent attempts.
The Promoter has the right to carry out the necessary checks to ascertain the regularity of the participation, including, for example, the correctness of the data indicated by the Participant.
The Promoter and / or the Delegated Subject are not responsible for any defects or malfunctions of the Participants’ hardware, software or connectivity devices that prevent or limit the Internet connection (for example, but not limited to: malfunction or difficulty regarding technical tools, the computer, the mobile and / or fixed telephone line, the cables, the electronics, the software and the hardware, the transmission and the connection, the internet connection, etc.).
In any case, no liability can be charged to the Promoter and / or to the Delegated Subject for any connection interruptions not attributable to them and / or due to force majeure.
In addition, the Promoter and / or the Delegated Subject do not assume, in any case, any responsibility towards each Participant if he indicates incorrect or incomplete data (for example, incorrect indication of the e-mail address or its insertion in a black list, etc.), in accordance with the previous articles.
The Promoter reserves the faculty to change in every moment and even only partially the ways to take part in the competition, with previous adequate communication and with no prejudice for Participants’ rights.
1. General Rules & Driver Conduct
2. Qualifying/Hotlap Sessions
3. Race Start
4. Track Limits
5. Flag Rules
6. On Track Behaviour
7. Incident Reviews & Penalties
Unsportsmanlike conduct or any other misdemeanour: Warning, Disqualification or Ban from the series as determined by the Administrators and the Race Director.
8. Protest
9. Warning and BWP
For each race in which the driver participates without gaining additional Behaviour Warning Points, two points will be deducted from the total. Negative scores will not be taken into account.
10. Additional Rules on the Server
In-game CHAT window must be enabled for all official test and event sessions in the game’s UI settings. The organiser will not accept any complaints about missed messages if sent using this chat.
No in-game text chatting is permitted during Qualifying and Race. Players not complying to this rule may be warned or penalized during or after the session. Repeated offenders may receive a penalty affecting his or her race result or standings in the series or even a ban from the championship.