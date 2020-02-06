A dramatic year for the Scuderia

Gilles Villeneuve died in the qualifying for the Belgian GP, while in Germany a terrible accident, similar to the one of his teammate, put an end to the career of Didier Pironi. The Frenchman, participated in ten races out of 16 this season and at the end he came in just five points behind Keke Rosberg in the Drivers’ standings. The 126 C2, used this season, had a lighter and more rigid chassis thanks to the composite material introduced in Maranello by the British engineer Harvey Postlethwaite. The car was then raced by Patrick Tambay and, for the last two races of the season, by Mario Andretti. In the end the single-seater enabled the Scuderia to conquer the Constructors’ title with a total of 11 places on the podium and 3 victories.