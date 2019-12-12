THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

ABU BAKAR FIKRI SULAIMAN

Tan Su Cheng



I’m humbled by the responsibility entrusted in me to spearhead FOCM and have my past presidents and the club committee to thank for working tirelessly over the years in putting together such a great club.

As Ferrari grows to be a global brand leader, it is the responsibility of the club to ensure that Ferrari owners in Malaysia experience the brand’s vision and lifestyle. The board members and myself thrive to ensure Ferrari owners are entertained with various events throughout the year with great drives, tours, track, F1, social and charity events.

Through these events and activities, it is my wish to see my members not only share a common passion, but forge a strong connection and loyalty to Ferrari.

Lastly, my greatest appreciation goes to Ferrari Spa and the authorised dealer for the continuous support to FOCM.