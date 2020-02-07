The Drag Reduction System (DRS) is aimed at facilitating overtaking

The 2011 season sees some aids banned, but the main rule change is the introduction of a moveable rear wing that can be opened when a car is a second or less behind the car in front. This Drag Reduction System (DRS) is aimed at facilitating overtaking. Another important change is the arrival of Pirelli as the sole tyre supplier, instead of Bridgestone. However, the championship is dominated by Red Bull, while the rest of the field, including Scuderia Ferrari has to settle for second best. Sebastian Vettel is again champion, this time clinching it in Japan, no less than four races before the end. The Prancing Horse F150° Italia car only wins one race, the British Grand Prix, with Alonso, who is very consistent, getting to the podium a further nine times. At the end of the season, the team is third in the Constructors’ with Fernando fourth in the Drivers.