No wins in F1

Despite the intention to start with only one car in the F1 Championship in the end two 312 B2 were used, with Jacky Ickx and Arturo Merzario behind the wheel. At the fourth race, held in Spain, the 312 B3-73 made its first appearance with a self-supporting chassis created by Englishman John Thompson. A new project compared to the B3 presented in August 1972, then called snowplough by the press due to its now and the air inlets, lateral radiators and short wheelbase. A difficult year for the Scuderia an no wins in F1. In July 1973 Luca di Montezemolo was hired as an assistant to the management.