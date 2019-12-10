Ferrari
    the Ferrari 330 GTS was presented at the Paris Motor Show in October 1966.

    Ferrari 330 GTS

    The sports car version of the 330 GTC, the GTS was presented at the Paris Motor Show in October 1966. It had the same V12 running gear as the 330 GTC coupé which, in turn, was developed from the engine designed for the 400 Superamerica. Pininfarina again came up with a very clean, elegant design which proved an immediate hit with the marque’s admirers. The GTS helped Ferrari consolidate its reputation for building high-performance, luxury open sports cars.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3967.44 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 221 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 242 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre76hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCZ/6 or 40 DFI/2 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 90litres
    • Front tyres205 x 14
    • Rear tyres205 x 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4430mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1250mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1401mm
    • Rear track1417mm
    • Weight1200kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed242km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
