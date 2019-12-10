Presented at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, this was one of the most memorable interpretations of the Italian open sports car theme. Pininfarina enclosed the sophisticated 4.4-litre V12 engine in a body of rare beauty, making it the benchmark in the high performance luxury sports car category. The car’s high price and exclusive image meant it was destined for the most elite section of the market, and only 14 were built.
The engine was a single overhead camshaft per bank 4.4 litre V12 unit, with factory type reference 217B, with a total cubic capacity of 4390cc, and a bore and stroke of 81mm x 71mm, with outside the vee sparking plug arrangement, fitted with a bank of three twin choke Weber 40 DFI/4 carburettors, with a twin coil and rear of engine mounted distributors ignition system, to produce a claimed 320bhp. The engine was coupled to a five speed all synchromesh gearbox, with drive taken through a propeller shaft to a rigid rear axle. This engine was based on the original Colombo “short” block design, and was subsequently upgraded and used in the 365 GTC/S and 365 GT 2+2 models.
