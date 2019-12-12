The Ferrari Club Argentino was founded on March 4th, 1999, by José Froilán González, first winner of a F1 GP in Ferrari´s history (Silverstone, 1951) , along with a group of owners and enthusiasts, aiming to encourage interests on the meaning, history and prestige of the Scudería. Our members own both modern and classic cars, so they enjoy the latest versions from the house of Maranello and they preserve and restore Cavallinos from all eras. Restorations inside our Club are carried out strictly following F.I.V.A (Federation Internationale Vehicules Anciens) and F.I.A. (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) standards.
We have also a library with books and original manuals and a large collection of scale models, to improve our members knowledge about their cars, satisfying their needs to learn about Ferrari. The FCA works with other owners Clubs in Argentina and rest of South America, trying to achieve each year better activities and events.
FOC name: Ferrari Club Argentino
Foundation: 1999
Number of members: 45
Address: Av. I. Chenaut 1915 4A, 1426, Buenos Aires
Phone: +54 11 4771 7590
Website: www.ferrariclubarg.com.ar
E-mail: contacto@ferrariclubarg.com.ar
President: Norberto A. Bressano
Vicepresident: Nicolás Pombo
Office Manager/Secretary: Alessandra Perez
Treasurer: Alberto Feler
Web and Communication Manager: Diego Posso