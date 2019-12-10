In 2017 under the direction of the new president, the club management wanted to level up. The goals were to raise the standards of the club-organized events and open towards the international scenes.

Due to the relatively low number of members, the club life is very friendly and intimate, but thanks to our outstanding events, more and more owners are applying for membership, which clearly shows that being a FOCH member has become a privilege indeed. However, the aim of our management is to increase club membership, in order to maintain the highest level of our exclusive group the applicants have to comply with strict regulations if they want to join.



The fundamental goal of our club is to forge the Hungarian Ferrari owners through their passion into a fellowship where they can share their experiences connected to the brand and are able to participate in our exclusive events. The club, as well as the members are obliged to enhance the reputation of the Ferrari brand and to enshrine its unique seven-decade old heritage.



We are proud to belong to the 45 countries of the world where Ferrari clubs exist.