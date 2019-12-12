Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia is proud to represent Ferrari Spa as the platform for Malaysian Ferrari owners to share their passion, foster great friendship as well as access exclusive events and activities. Formed in 1999, the club now has just over 200 members. Whilst recruitment is not the objective, the club is focused on creating an exciting experience for the members and owners, through exclusive activities such as drive tours, social gatherings, factory visit and lots more.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club of Malaysia
Number of members: 210
Address: Naza Italia Sdn Bhd, Naza Auto Mall PJ, Lot 3, Jalan 51A/221, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Phone: 03-7956 8599
Fax: 03-7956 7499
Website: www.focm.com.my
President: Abu Bakar Fikri Sulaiman
Vice President: James Ng Poh Hwa
Secretary: Eric Ho
Treasurer: Sam Soh
Other members for the Board of Directors: Kenneth Teh, Tan Su Cheng, Bennie Hoo, Alex Lee, Dawood, Eric Wong, Kelvin Lye, Amir