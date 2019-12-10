Ferrari
    The Ferrari F430 hails the arrival of a whole new generation of Ferrari V8-engined berlinettas

    The F430 hails the arrival of a whole new generation of Ferrari V8-engined berlinettas. Every inch of the car was inspired by the engineering research carried out at Ferrari’s Gestione Sportiva F1 Racing Division. The result is a highly innovative design characterised by cutting-edge technologies perfected for use on a road-going car.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 262.9 cu in
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 490 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8500 RPM
    • >196 mph
      Top speed
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length177.6in
    • Overall width75.7in
    • Height47.8in
    • Wheelbase102.4in
    • Front track65.7in
    • Rear track63.6in
    • Front overhang43.3in
    • Rear overhang32.0in
    • Dry weight2975 lb*
    • Kerb weight3196 lb*
    • Boot (trunk) capacity9 cu ft
    • Fuel tank capacity21 UK gal (25 US gal)
    • Weight distribution43%/57% front/rear
    Engine
    • Type90° V8
    • Bore/stroke3.62 x 3.19in
    • Unit displacement32.9 cuin
    • Total displacement262.9 cuin
    • Compression ratio11.3:1
    • Maximum power360.3 kW (490 CV) at 8500 rpm
    • Maximum torque465 Nm (343 lbft) at 5250 rpm
    • Specific power114 CV/I
    • Dry weight/power6.1 lb/CV
    Transmission and gearbox
    • Transmission and gearboxManual or F1
    Electronic controls
    • Electronic controlsElectronic differential (E-DIFF)
    • Electronic controlsControl for Stability and Traction (CST)
    Tyres
    • Front225/35 ZR 19”
    • Rear225/35 ZR 19”
    Performance
    • Maximum speedover 196 mph
    • 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph)4.00s
    • Manual gearbox: 0-400 m12.00s
    • Manual gearbox: 0-1000 m21.65s
    • F1 gearbox: 0-400 m11.95s
    • F1 gearbox: 0-1000 m21.60s
    Fuel consumption
    • Combined15.2 l/100km
    Co2 emissions
    • Combined345g/km
    Note
    • *European market version
    • **Note for all models’ technical specifications Engine power is expressed in kW, in accordance with the International System of Units (SI) and in CV for reasons of homogeneity. The horse power (hp) can be calculated as follows: 1 kW=1.34 hp
