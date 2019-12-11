Historically
speaking, as early as 1982, a small group of Ferrari car enthusiasts got
together to share their common passion. From this initiative, the Ferrari Club
Luxembourg a.s.b.l. was officially born on 19 May 1984 with the purpose
"to unite all Ferrari car owners and enthusiasts, to organise national and
international sporting and cultural events.
Our club is
a non-profit organisation and according to the official will of the parent
company Ferrari spa, the official and recognised club of "Ferrari owners"
for the Grand Duchy. As a club, our purpose is clearly defined by our statutes
and linked to the Ferrari brand.
We want to
be a meeting "space" for all those who share the same passion: their
Ferrari fleet. As requested by the parent company Ferrari spa, we are obliged
to limit access to the club to Ferrari owners only. It is our vocation to
"bring together" people who share the same interest in the
"Ferrari" brand, in this case their car. Among our members we have
both owners of recent and collectors of prestigious cars.
Since its
creation, the Club has organised sporting, tourist and gastronomic events in
Luxembourg, the Grande-Région and throughout Europe.
During the
beautiful seasons of the year, all the members meet regularly for short rides
over an evening or longer trips lasting several days. This membership and
involvement of our members has made it possible to organise spectacular
anniversaries: our 25 years at Château de Vianden, our 30 years at Domaine de
Bélenhaff, and recently our 35 years at Château d'Urspelt.
Currently
our club consists of 70 members and organises every year about 15 to 20 events
of all types, including 2 major visits to our neighbouring countries.
Interested in joining us? Do not hesitate to contact us for further information!
An entrance
fee, as well as an annual membership fee is asked.
FOC name: Ferrari Club Luxembourg
Foundation: 1984
Number of members: 70
Address: B.P. 2666, L‐1026 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
Phone: + 352 621 222 950
Website: www.ferrariclubluxembourg.lu
E-mail: info@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu; patrice.silverio@ferrariclubluxembourg.lu;
President: Patrice SILVERIO
Vice President: Marc LENERT
Secretary: Raphael LORANG
Treasurer: Marc LENERT
Events: Marc FOYEN, Olivier JANON, Milan KRISTOF