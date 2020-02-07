The 2010 season sees the introduction of new cost-cutting measures

Race refuelling is banned and drivers reaching Q3 must start the race with the tyres they last used in qualifying. The drivers still have just eight engines per season, even though the number of races goes up one to 19. Engine speed is lowered to 18,000 rpm, with in-season testing now banned, while the points system is changed with the winner getting 25, going down to the tenth place thus, 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1. At Ferrari, Fernando Alonso comes in to replace Kimi Raikkonen alongside Felipe Massa. Fighting closely for the title are the Spanish Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton for McLaren and the two Red Bulls of Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel. The F10 has a perfect start to the season, taking a one-two in Bahrain in the order Alonso, Massa. Fernando also wins in Germany, Italy, Singapore and Korea with the title fight with Webber and Vettel coming down to the last race. However, the Abu Dhabi race is heartbreaking for Ferrari, as Fernando finds himself behind Russia’s Vitaly Petrov in the Renault, who has a good top speed and is thus difficult to overtake.