THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

POL.LT.COL.APINACE PHORNPHIBOON

I am delighted to welcome you all to our prestigious Ferrari club. As a Ferrari lover it gives me great pleasure to have the opportunity to share the passion and experience with Ferrari lovers like yourself.

The foudation of this club is based on the sharing of love, passion and ideas on this magnificent wheels. Therefore, this certainly is and will be the place of your dream where all can exchange ideas,share experiences and truly enjoy a lifetime friendship.

The prestigious Ferrari club will also organize exclusive event for distinguish members to participate at minimum rate.

For me, driving a Ferrari or just sitting in one is an enjoyment that cannot be compare with anything that I know from this world. I look forward to seeing and sharing this amazing experience with you soon. Drive safely and God bless you all.