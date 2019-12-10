The 212 E was built to compete in the European Mountain Championship. Its two-litre 12-cylinder boxer engine was a development of the Formula 1 engine used in the 1965 World Championship. Driven by Peter Schetty, the car immediately proved very competitive, winning the Montseny, Rossfeld, Mont Ventoux, Trento-Bondone, Cesana-Sestriere, Friburg and Ollon-Villars hill climbs. With such excellent results the car easily won the 1969 European title.
