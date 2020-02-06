Ferrari raced the 156-85

The first two numbers indicated the capacity of 1.5 litres, the third was the number of cylinders: V6. The single-seater had 780 bhp at 11,000 rpm with a supercharging pressure between 3.5 and 3.6 bar. In the qualifying set up the car offered more than 1,000 bhp. The car won six places on the podium and gained two victories in the first 11 races of the year. Alboreto – with his Swedish teammate Stefan Johansson, who took over from Arnoux as of the second race of the season – arrived at the Italian GP fighting for the Drivers’ Title with Alain Prost. Due to technical problems with the car at the end of the season Alboreto couldn’t even gain one single point in the last 5 races, “handing over” to his French rival his first World Title of his career.