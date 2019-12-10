The Club has also made extensive use of this circuit for events and track days over the years, and, in addition, arranges a variety of events around the country for our four regional chapters. These include breakfast runs and driving events, social gatherings, appreciation and promotional events, short trips away and occasional long country tours.

We are an active bunch of enthusiasts, passionate about the brand and love the outdoors, where we can enjoy our Ferraris to the full.

Should you have occasion to visit South Africa, please do contact us as it would be wonderful to welcome you to our country and perhaps one of our events.

alison@sefac.co.za