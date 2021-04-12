12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT COWORTH PARK AND WELCOME PRESENTATION

At the end of a scenic route that runs through polo fields and wooded parkland, an indulgent escape awaits weary souls at the Coworth Park in Ascot. With 240 acres of picturesque parkland, an equestrian centre, polo fields and plenty of outdoor pursuits, Coworth Park will be the perfect location where to start driving through the beautiful Cotswold landscape.

14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - THE PERFECT TEA BREAK

Our journey to the Cotswolds will began by crossing the North Wessex Downs and driving from one Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to another. Delightful tangle of golden villages, thatched cottages, evocative churches and honey-coloured mansions will be the perfect setting for a tea break.

17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - HYWEL JONES BY LUCKNAM PARK

Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park transports you to a bygone era of elegance and sophistication. The experience begins at the mile-long drive entrance, lined by beech trees, before you enter through the magnificent Drawing room or charming Library.