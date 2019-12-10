This model, targeted at clients looking for uncompromising performance in a luxury car, was presented at the 1964 Geneva Motor Show. Derived from the 400 Superamerica, it was fitted with a special engine which benefited from the work of both Colombo and Lampredi. With three 40 DCZ/6 Webers, it boasted 400 bhp, which placed the car at the top of its class. Twenty-five units with a 4-speed gearbox were built during the first series. In 1966 a second series of twelve cars came out, which had additional speed.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.