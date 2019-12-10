Ferrari Club Spain was established in 1988 as an “exclusive club” for Ferrari owners, and currently has more than 200 partners. Since 2006, our association receives the direct support from the brand Ferrari. Everything was reorganized in accordance with specific standards to the Ferrari Owners Clubs around the world and after that our Club is considered as “Official Club”.
Since then, the only official Club of the Il Cavallino in our country as Ferrari Club Spain. Of the year are organized numerous events allowing our members to enjoy the good and friendly atmosphere, to fell the pleasure of driving of ther´s machines in the most charismatic circuits in our country and the most interesting roads, we select routes that pass through the most beautiful and spectacular landscapes of our peninsula.
FOC name: FERRARI CLUB ESPAÑA
Foundation: 1988
Number of members: 200
Address: C/Constancia, 41 Entreplanta, 28002, Madrid, Spain
Phone: 0034 91 575 41 60
E-mail: ferrari@ferrariclubespana.com
Website: www.ferrariclubespana.com
President: Mr. Josep Rodríguez Vilarrasa
Vice president: Mr. Nestor Justo Martín
Treasurer: Mr. Gonzalo Marruenda Castro
Club Manager and Administrative: Mrs. Stoyka Popstoyanova
Secretary and Representative Central Region: Mr. Juan Manuel Escalante Cervera
Web e Communication Manager: Mr. Fede Garcia
Events: Enrique Ramallo
Board Member and Representative Catalunya Region: Mr. Sergi Boneu Torres
Board Member and Representative Owners Ferrari Classic: Mr. Carlos López Balaguer
Board Member and Representative Canarias Region: Mr. Alberto Nestor Sánchez Jinorio