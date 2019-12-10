The Dino name was revived for a prototype sports car of just 1,600 cc with styling reminiscent of the big P series models. This fast, agile car was used for several endurance races and came home first in a race at Vallelunga with Baghetti at the wheel. It also acquitted itself very well in the 1,000 km at the Nürburgring with a very honourable fourth overall. Driven by Baghetti and Biscaldi, it had actually been lying third ahead of a good number of cars with double and triple its displacement. The development of this model would, in turn, result in the creation of the 206 P.

