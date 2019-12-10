This model is yet another addition to the long and hugely successful P series which began with the 250 P. Naturally enough, the 275 P refers to the unitary displacement and the letter P to the fact that this is a prototype. The increase in displacement was sought to improve performance and reliability over the distances involved in endurance races. The engine was also used in the 250 LM series after the FIA turned down its type approval as a GT car. Of course, Ferrari’s experience gained in racing was used to improve the production models which were fitted with engines with the same kind of displacement as the sports-prototypes.

