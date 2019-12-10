The 512 TR was the evolution of the Testarossa and production started in 1991. The interior was redesigned to increase comfort and ergonomics and the exterior facelift was designed to improve aerodynamics.
1design
The Design
2The chassis and the engine
More sculpted curves
3Technical Details
V12
ENGINE
4943.03 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
315 kW
MAXIMUM POWER @ 6750 rpm
313.8 km/h
TOP SPEED
Engine
Typerear, longitudinal flat-12
Bore/stroke82 x 78mm
Unitary displacement411.92cc
Total displacement4943.03cc
Compression ratio10 : 1
Maximum power315 kW (428 hp) at 6750 rpm
Power per litre87hp/l
Maximum torque491 Nm (50 kgm) at 5500 rpm
Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
Lubricationdry sump
Clutchsingle-plate
Chassis
Frametubular steel
Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, twin gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers each side, anti-roll bar