The Ferrari Owners Club was established in March 2001. Its main objestive is to bring owners together through club meetings at least twice a year.

For those real Ferraristi fans there is the Ferrari Fans Club, which was set up in February 1998.

Today the two clubs operate as one under the name Ferrari Club Malta. Its club premises are open on Sundays during Grand Prix events and on special occasions. At the Club, Ferrari Owners and Fans are able to meet and share the various Ferrari experiences from both sides, in a social atmosphere.